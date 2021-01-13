Investment House LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.67. 940,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

