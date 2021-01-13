Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,820. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

