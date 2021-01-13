Investment House LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. stock remained flat at $$131.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.07. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.