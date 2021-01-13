Investment House LLC Sells 260 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,655 shares of company stock worth $238,750,693. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.92. 7,537,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,119,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 374.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

