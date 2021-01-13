Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. Investor AB has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

