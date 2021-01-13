Investors Purchase High Volume of Tyme Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,821% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Insiders sold 564,001 shares of company stock worth $619,982 over the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,503,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,978. The company has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.