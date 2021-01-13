Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 561% compared to the average volume of 392 call options.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.63.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 91.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

