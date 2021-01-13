Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) vs. First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Critical Review

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.96 $79.21 million $3.72 19.10 First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.51 $238.77 million $1.74 23.74

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 1 3 7 0 2.55

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.54%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

