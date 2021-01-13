Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.50

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 1904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.