Iron Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,047 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,890. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $183.09. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

