Iron Financial LLC Has $951,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after buying an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after buying an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,291. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

