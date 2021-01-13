Iron Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 2,359,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

