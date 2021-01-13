iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24,564.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. 6,516,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,444. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

