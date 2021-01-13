iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

