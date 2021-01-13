iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

