iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,858. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.