iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. 3,744,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,769. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

