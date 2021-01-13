iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

