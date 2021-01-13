iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 432,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 326,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

