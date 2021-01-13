iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the December 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.78.

