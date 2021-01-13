iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 865,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $$26.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.39.

