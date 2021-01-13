iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.84. 29,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 31,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.