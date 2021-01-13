iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Sets New 52-Week High at $326.83

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $326.83 and last traded at $326.53, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

