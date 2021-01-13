iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

EWZ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,748,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781,309. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

