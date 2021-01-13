iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

