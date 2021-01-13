iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 965,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

