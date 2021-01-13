iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 20,271,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

