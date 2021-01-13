iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.9% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 113,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 1,178,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

