iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 169,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,930. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

