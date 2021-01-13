iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,828 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.