iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,509 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 1.4% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CX Institutional owned 1.31% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $28,861,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. 61,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $115.31.

