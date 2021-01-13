iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $240.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $244.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

