iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.