iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.32

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.32 and last traded at $228.63, with a volume of 74301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

