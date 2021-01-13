iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.91

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

