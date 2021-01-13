iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Cut by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,069. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

