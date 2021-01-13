iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 4,381,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

