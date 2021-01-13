iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.36

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $255.36 and last traded at $255.34, with a volume of 3287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

