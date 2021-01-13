Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 11.8%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.72. 20,445,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 62,703,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

