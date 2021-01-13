Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 5.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 5,249,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,839,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

ITRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.