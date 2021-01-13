Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research note on Monday.

TSE:IVN opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,048.57. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$7.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

