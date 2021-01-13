J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in December

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSAIY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 12,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

