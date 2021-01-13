Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 39,833,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

