Jacobs & Co. CA Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,506,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

