Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 18,525,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

