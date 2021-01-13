Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.09. 1,678,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,581. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

