Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 2,461.0% from the December 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

