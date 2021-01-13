Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits Market Cap of $320,329.73

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $320,329.73 and $16,825.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00386619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.81 or 0.04179631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

