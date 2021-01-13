JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 3,850.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.75.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
