JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 3,850.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.75.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

